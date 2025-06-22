RCMP: Alcohol possibly a factor in crash near Sproat Lake that injured 5

Police say 4 men and a woman removed themselves from vehicle

Five people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Port Alberni and police believe alcohol was a factor.

Port Alberni RCMP were called to the incident at the Taylor Main FSR near Sproat Lake at approximately 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning (June 22), according to a news release.

An SUV went off the road and rolled multiple times down an embankment into the lake. The vehicle had four men and one woman in it who all suffered some injuries and are expected to recover, according to police.

The group extracted themselves from the vehicle and met emergency services on the roadway.