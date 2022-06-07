LGBTQ supporters wave their flags to show support for students going to school at East Wiltshire School in Cornwall, Prince Edward Island on Monday June 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris

LGBTQ supporters wave their flags to show support for students going to school at East Wiltshire School in Cornwall, Prince Edward Island on Monday June 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris

Police say Canadian threatened to commit mass shooting at Florida LGBTQ event

Canadian authorities have charged 17-year-old suspect with threatening to commit a mass shooting

A 17-year-old from Ontario has been charged with allegedly making online threats toward an LGBTQ event in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Miami Police Department received a report on Sunday of someone on the video chat platform Omegle threatening to commit a mass shooting at Pride on the Block 2022 in West Palm Beach.

Police said the suspect was seen waving a gun in the video, making anti-LGBTQ comments, and claiming to live in Palm Beach County, where he said he was going to commit the mass shooting that day.

The Miami Police Department notified the West Palm Beach Department and a criminal investigation was launched.

The WPBPD said in a news release that their officers collaborated with the FBI, New York Police Department, Toronto Police Service and Peel Regional Police to determine the location of the suspect.

The teenager was arrested in Canada early Monday, and the video, as well as the firearm seen in the video, were recovered at the time of the arrest.

Canadian authorities have charged the suspect with threatening to commit a mass shooting, and similar charges are pending in Florida, including written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

In a statement Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said the matter had been “investigated and addressed,” noting that there is “no current concern” of any public safety threat.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Victims of Pulse nightclub massacre remembered 5 years later

LGBTQMass shootings

Previous story
Tent caterpillar season in Greater Victoria sees gardeners fight for their foliage
Next story
Province and Northwest B.C. First Nation sign historic agreement on gold and silver mine

Just Posted

Western tent caterpillars in a cluster at the tip of a branch at ground level. The silky tents are often found high in trees, where the direct sunlight warms up the larvae. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Tent caterpillar season in Greater Victoria sees gardeners fight for their foliage

Sophie de Goede starred as Canada beat the U.S. in her first game as captain. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Victoria born de Goede captains Canada women’s 15s to beat U.S. 36-5

A small car is fully engulfed in flames Monday afternoon on the Pat Bay Highway southbound, just past Haliburton Road. (Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)
UPDATE: Driver unhurt, burned-out vehicle towed from Pat Bay Highway in Saanich

Saanich firefighters attack a fire in a dumpster underneath a building on Boleskine Road early Monday morning. (Asst. Deputy Chief Rob Heppell/Saanich Fire Department)
Saanich police looking into Monday morning dumpster fire