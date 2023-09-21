Police say child sex assault may have happened in Vancouver Island bedroom

Police release image of room in attempt to identify 6-10-year-old victim

The Internet Child Exploitation unit is asking for the public’s help to identify the victim of a sexual assault.

According to an ICE press release, the alleged incident is believed to have taken place at a home either in the Edmonton area or in Nanaimo-Ladysmith.

ICE released a photo, obtained from a cell phone belonging to a child sexual exploitation suspect, of the bedroom where the sexual assault is believed to have taken place.

“Our hope is that someone recognizes this crime scene and can help locate our victim. We believe this victim has suffered extensively and want to provide them with the support they deserve,” said Sgt. Kerry Shima, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams ICE spokesperson.

The suspect in the case was arrested Aug. 17 and is a 16-year-old youth who cannot be named, but has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, and transmission of child pornography.

The case was first reported to ICE in July by the RCMP’s national child exploitation crime centre. The suspect was allegedly uploading child exploitation materials via Discord.

At the time of their arrest, the suspect was living in Bon Accord, Alta., north of Edmonton. The suspect may have lived at various locations in that area and has also recently lived in Nanaimo and Ladysmith.

ICE has been unable to identify the victim, a girl 6-10 years old. It is believed the victim and suspect knew each other, but ICE is limited in what information can be provided in order to protect the suspect’s identity under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. A full forensic analysis is underway of computers and electronic devices seized from the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, Ladysmith RCMP non-emergency line at 250-245-2215, Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-456 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

