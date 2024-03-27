Police say Quadra Island lemonade stand no risk to the public

Quadra RCMP checked on stand after a driver claimed it caused a near crash

It’s always tempting to stop for a fresh glass of lemonade on a nice day, but it’s not everyday lemonade stands are reported as a driving distraction.

Quadra Island RCMP checked on a lemonade stand on Heriot Bay Road on March 15 after receiving a complaint from a driver. According to the reporter, the lemonade stand, run by two youths, was on the side of a road near a blind hill. Due to cars pulling to the side and parking, the reporter said they nearly crashed their vehicle.

However, officers arrived on the scene to a stand well off the road and in a safe spot, determining that it was unlikely to cause an accident.