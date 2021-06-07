Fifteen-year-old Callum Stewart works on his technique at the Sidney skate park in Tulista Park. Sidney/North Saanich RCMP have been looking into reports of bullying at the facility. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Fifteen-year-old Callum Stewart works on his technique at the Sidney skate park in Tulista Park. Sidney/North Saanich RCMP have been looking into reports of bullying at the facility. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Police say Sidney skate park is ‘very safe’

Const. Paul Mittelsteadt said RCMP will continue investigating bullying claims at Tulista Park

The police officer looking into reports of bullying at Sidney’s skate park says the facility is “very safe,” but also acknowledges that more investigative work remains.

Const. Paul Mittelsteadt, community policing officer for Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, said he has been talking to children using the skateboard park after the appearance of a post on a local Facebook site warning of bullying at the skate park facility, itself part of Tulista Park.

“The kids I have spoken to were very surprised to hear (about bullying),” he said. “We haven’t maybe been talking to the right people, the people who were expressing their views on social media. Obviously, we are very concerned. This is not a short-term fix for us. This is something that we will be policing on a regular basis from now on.”

Mittelsteadt said police have not yet received any formal complaints and lack details about any potential suspect. While police have a description of someone who may be involved, it is insufficient to identify any person, he said.

This said, police are taking the issue seriously, having stepped up its presence at the park, since the post dated May 22 had first emerged on a local Facebook site.

RELATED: UPDATE: RCMP looking into reports of bullying at Sidney skateboard park

“Bullying at the Sidney Skate (Park) and community is unbelievable,” read the post by Sabrina Kjm Gauthier. “There are a group of kids who keep bullying other kids, think it’s just OK to be predators and take advantage of others for their own amusement. It shames me to think that it might be time to move out of Sidney because it is no longer a safe place to raise your kids.”

Mittelsteadt said he is going through the available evidence, including the various social media posts, and hopes to eventually speak to Gauthier.

“She could call us anytime, and I would be more happy to meet with her.”

In the meantime, he added, parents can feel comfortable the park is very safe when looking at the big picture. While the park is open to a wide range of people, they have for the most part shown respect for other users, Mittelsteadt said.

“I drive by every day looking at the park, and it is functioning great,” he said. “Again, we are not naive. We know it is not perfect. We know that there are times, where we get the odd person in there, who is being difficult. But at the same time, we want people to know if they call us, we will respond.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

RCMPSidneyskateboarding

Previous story
Executive director of Sidney aquarium recognized by Science World BC
Next story
Nanaimo hospital district may seek help from other Vancouver Island regions for $1B project

Just Posted

Members of the Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association (from left) Susan Haddon, Shawn Newby, Travis Paterson, and John Schmuck take a break at Rutledge Park, which will soon receive upgrades. (Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association photo)
Upgrades will make a splash at Saanich’s Rutledge Park

Access to upgrades will ‘bring community together’ and allow better utilization of park

In 2020 Greater Victoria 4-H winners in the junior division included Sava Bell from the Metchosin club. (Courtesy Agriculture in the classroom)
Field to Fork Challenge encourages B.C. youth to prepare healthy, local foods

Six Greater Victoria youth won cash prizes in 2020 for submitted recipes, cooking videos

VicPD are investigating the cause of the midnight crash that sent four to hospital, two with potentially life-altering injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Potentially life-altering crash under investigation by VicPD

Driver arrested at the scene and four people sent to hospital, two with serious injuries

Teale Phelps Bondaroff extensively researched and then began a petition aiming to permanently ban gas-powered leaf blowers in Saanich. Having gathered 544 signatures, he was part of a productive discussion at the May 31 council meeting. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Leaf blower ban petition attracts 544 signatures, sparks discussion by Saanich council

Mayor wants staff to look into noise, enviromental impacts of all of the district’s equipment

Crews recovered several hundred fish including 318 cutthroats from Reay Creek over two days after a suspected bleach leak. (Ian Bruce/Submitted)
Several hundred fish dead in Sidney’s Reay Creek after suspected bleach leak

Ian Bruce of Peninsula Streams Society calls for speedy, proper investigation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

Two individuals were located inside a vehicle which was eventually stopped by police. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12 years old, were taken to hospital. (File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Nanaimo hospital district may seek help from other Vancouver Island regions for $1B project

Funding for patient tower and services discussed by committee

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

Most Read