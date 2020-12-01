Police search for Colwood man last seen in September

Colwood resident, Geoffrey Irwin, has been missing since Sep. 27. His vehicle was found in Vancouver on Nov. 25. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is asking for help locating a 35-year-old Colwood resident who has been missing from his family home since Sep. 27.

Geoffrey Irwin has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands six feet tall and weighs 196 pounds with a medium build. Irwin was last seen wearing a grey zip up hoodie, black T-shirt and black shorts and carrying a back pack.

He is known to travel between the West Shore and Lower Mainland. Irwin drives a black 2017 Ford Escape, which was recovered by West Vancouver police on Nov. 25 near the Park Royal Mall in West Vancouver.

Police ask anyone with information to contact their local police immediately or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

