Saanich police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a laptop from a locker at Camosun College. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

Police search for man accused of stealing a MacBook Pro from Saanich campus

Public asked to report any information

Police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a laptop from Camosun College in Saanich.

The suspect reportedly took a MacBook Pro out of a locker on the campus on Feb. 25 and was caught on a security camera.

According to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the suspect is between 30 and 45 years old. He was wearing a black hat, shoes and hoodie and carrying a red backpack with a Canadian flag on it.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Saanich Police Department to confirm which Camosun College campus the man was spotted on.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the alleged theft is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. To report anonymously, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Property crime increase in Victoria linked to credit card tap fraud: VicPD

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a laptop from a locker at Camosun College. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

Previous story
UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Just Posted

Police search for man accused of stealing a MacBook Pro from Saanich campus

Public asked to report any information

Horse-drawn carriages to stay after Victoria backs down from debate

Tourist draw will stay in city after a years-long discussion on banning

‘Spring forward’ can hit already sleep-deprived Canadians hard

Health experts recommend preparing for daylight saving time

Victoria’s Coho, Clipper see cancellations linked to COVID-19

Federal government insists Canada is a ‘spectacular and safe’ place for tourists to visit

Missing man believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan, say RCMP

Raymond Begin, 63, left in a 2011 white Ford van on Feb. 29

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

RCMP helping Ukrainian investigation into Iran’s downing of Flight PS752

The crash outside Tehran killed all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians

Recognition of title rights ‘still a struggle’ for First Nation after court win

Tsilhqot’in Nation is the only Indigenous group to win recognition of its Aboriginal title

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

Okanagan apple exports to Asia seeing big dip as COVID-19 spreads

B.C. Tree Fruits said that getting fruit into China has become more difficult

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

POLL: Are you stocking up on supplies as a result of COVID-19?

Concern is reaching a fever pitch as the number of cases of… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Investigation finds lack of communication led to near-miss at Trail airport

A plane almost collided with an airport vehicle in December 2018

Most Read