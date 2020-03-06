Police search for man accused of stealing a MacBook Pro from Saanich campus

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a laptop from a locker at Camosun College. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

Police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a laptop from Camosun College in Saanich.

The suspect reportedly took a MacBook Pro out of a locker on the campus on Feb. 25 and was caught on a security camera.

According to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the suspect is between 30 and 45 years old. He was wearing a black hat, shoes and hoodie and carrying a red backpack with a Canadian flag on it.

@SaanichPolice are looking to ID this guy, who stole a MacBook Pro from a locker at Camosun College. If you recognize him and you want to tell us his name anonymously, please call 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://t.co/egWpvLQ4Lr #yyj pic.twitter.com/gMBJBDVhlW — GV Crime Stoppers (@VicCrimeStop) March 6, 2020

Black Press Media has reached out to the Saanich Police Department to confirm which Camosun College campus the man was spotted on.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the alleged theft is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. To report anonymously, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Property crime increase in Victoria linked to credit card tap fraud: VicPD

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.