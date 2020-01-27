Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen at the Village Green Hotel on Friday, Jan. 24. (Facebook)

Police search for man who went missing from Vernon hotel

Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen Friday

A 38-year-old man who was last seen in Vernon has been reported as missing.

“This is completely out of character for him,” sister Holly Frances wrote in a Facebook post.

Jay Michael Rosenberger was last seen at the Village Green Hotel on Friday, Jan. 24, around 11 p.m. where he works as the manager.

“He was supposed to return to work and had plans with friends the next day but never showed,” Frances wrote.

She reported his cellphone is dead and he is without a phone charger. She said his vehicle is also missing as well.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP describe Rosenberger as a Caucasian man standing 5-foot-10 and weighing in around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

He may be operating a light grey 2002 Mazda 626 vehicle with a BC licence plate: JV276F.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be shared online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

