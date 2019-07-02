A photo of the suspect was obtained from video surveillance in the gas station. Saanich police are searching for any information regarding the robbery that took place last Saturday. (Photo courtesy Saanich Police)

Police search for suspect in armed robbery of Saanich gas station

Suspect entered the gas station and demanded cash, no one was injured

On Saturday, Saanich Police responded to the scene of an armed robbery at the Chevron gas station at Quadra Street and Cloverdale Avenue. The robbery took place around 10 a.m. on June 29.

A man walked into the gas station, held the clerk at the counter at gun point and demanded cash, said Sgt. Julie Fast, explained Saanich Police Public Information Officer, in a statement. The 21-year-old clerk complied with the robber’s demands and was not injured. It is still unclear how much money was taken.

READ ALSO: Saanich police seek bank robber covered in red dye

At this time, the police are looking for information about the suspect. The robber is said to either be bald or have thinning hair. The man was described as possibly Asian and wearing a grey hoodie, black jeans, sunglasses, gloves and a medical face-mask. A photo was captured from the video surveillance at the gas station.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect are asked to contact the Saanich Police at their non-emergency number, 250-475-4321. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

