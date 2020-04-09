Police search for suspect in robbery at Saanich 7-11

Suspect told the cashier he was armed

Police are searching for a suspect in a Thursday morning a robbery at a Saanich 7-11 store.

At 1:30 a.m. on April 9, a man entered the convenience store located at 10 Burnside Road West and demanded the money in the register.

The suspect told the cashier he had a gun but never produced one, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

With cash in hand, the suspect fled on foot.

Officers arrived shortly after the robbery and searched the area but did not find a suspect.

Anastasiades said the suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 20s wearing a black Carhartt hoodie, black Jordan brand pants and black shoes. He is said to be between five-foot-six and five-foot-10 with a thin build and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. Anonymous reports can be made by calling the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

