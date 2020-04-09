Saanich police are searching for the suspect in a robbery at a 7-11 in the early hours of April 9. (Saanich Police Department)

Police search for suspect in robbery at Saanich 7-11

Suspect told the cashier he was armed

Police are searching for a suspect in a Thursday morning a robbery at a Saanich 7-11 store.

At 1:30 a.m. on April 9, a man entered the convenience store located at 10 Burnside Road West and demanded the money in the register.

The suspect told the cashier he had a gun but never produced one, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

With cash in hand, the suspect fled on foot.

READ ALSO: Report looks at COVID-19's impact on violence in the family

Officers arrived shortly after the robbery and searched the area but did not find a suspect.

Anastasiades said the suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 20s wearing a black Carhartt hoodie, black Jordan brand pants and black shoes. He is said to be between five-foot-six and five-foot-10 with a thin build and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. Anonymous reports can be made by calling the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

