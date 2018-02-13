Police search south Island for missing Oak Bay man and his jeep

Oak Bay police are looking for Mark Lovett, 44, and his Jeep is a red 2001 TJ with BC licence EB313K. (OBPD handout)

Man known to go off-roading in Shawnigan and Sooke areas

Oak Bay police search for a man reported missing this morning (Feb. 13 from Oak Bay).

Mark Lovett, 44, is described as 5’9, medium build, short hair, blue eyes.

It is believed that he may have gone to the Shawnigan Lake area yesterday to ‘off-road’ in his Jeep. He was last seen in Oak Bay around 7:45 a.m. yesterday (Feb. 12). It is out of character for him to not be back by now.

“Anyone who has seen this Jeep yesterday or today should call the police as any information may assist us in this search,” said Deputy Chief Ray Beroties. “This is apparently completely out of character for Mr. Lovett so we are very concerned.”

The Jeep is a red 2001 TJ with BC licence EB313K.

Updated information suggests he may have been around Valentine Rd and East Sooke yesterday around 1pm. https://t.co/Ijpbgt1vgQ — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) February 13, 2018

Lovett is known to take his Jeep to the Shawnigan Lake area and some information suggests that he may have gone to the Weeks Lake area, approximately 25 kms west of Shawnigan Lake. The Oak Bay Police are working with the Shawnigan Lake RCMP and with Sooke RCMP as they’ve had indication he was seen near Valentine Road and East Sooke Road yesterday around 1 p.m.

“The general area where he is believed to have gone is quite vast and remote and we do not believe he was equipped for overnighting in these cold conditions,” Bernoties said.