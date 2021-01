Young boy found hours after going missing from Braefoot Elementary

Saanich police have found an 8-year-old boy who was missing from Braefoot Elementary School Jan. 14. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police have located an 8-year-old boy who went missing from Braefoot Elementary School this afternoon.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., police tweeted that they were searching for the young boy who had been missing since 3 p.m. But, by 5 p.m. they sent out an update that he had been located safely.

Police thanked people for sharing his information.

