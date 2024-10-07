Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man in Campbell River

Ray Sharkey is wanted for assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon

The RCMP are searching for a man in Campbell River who is considered "armed and dangerous."

Ray Sharkey, 39, is wanted on one unendorsed warrant for assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon, according to an Oct. 4 Campbell River RCMP media release.

Sharkey is described as an Indigenous male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 175 pounds, police say.

The public should take no action to apprehend this man, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).