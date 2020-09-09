VicPD is searching for Kyle Harvey, wanted on two outstanding drug trafficking warrants. (VicPD handout)

Police searching for final suspect in Centennial Square drug trafficking investigation

Sixteen of the 17 people facing charges have already been arrested

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to the Centennial Square drug trafficking investigation.

Kyle Harvey, 28, wanted on two outstanding unendorsed warrants for drug trafficking, is described as Caucasian with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’10” and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Harvey has a number of tattoos including the word ‘life’ on his right wrist and the word ‘death’ on his left wrist.

Harvey is wanted in connection to an August drug trafficking investigation that resulted in charges pending against 17 people. Out of the 17 people wanted, 16 have been arrested. Harvey is the final suspect at large.

If you see Harvey, you’re asked to call 911. If you have any information about him or know where he may be you’re asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

 

