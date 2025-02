Ursula McWilliams, 33, was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and Puma sneakers, police say

Campbell River RCMP are searching for a woman who was reported missing on Feb. 3.

Ursula McWilliams, 33, is described as a Caucasian female with black hair, according to a Feb. 5 Campbell River RCMP media release. She is five feet two inches and weighs 125 pounds.

McWilliams was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and Puma sneakers, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).