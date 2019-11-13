Police searching for missing West Shore teen

Police concerned for health and well being of Lia Barker, 14, last seen Nov. 8

West Shore RCMP are looking for 14-year-old Lia Barker, who was last seen Nov. 8. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing a teen.

Lia Barker, 14, was last seen Nov. 8 and has not been in contact with friends and family. Police say they are “very concerned for her health and well being.” Since she disappeared police have followed several leads and possible sightings but say the teen remains missing.

Barker is described as a Caucasian female with dark brown hair, standing 5’8 and weighing 135 lbs.

Anyone with information on Barker’s whereabouts is urged to contact West Shore RCMP at (250) 474-2264, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ ALSO: Public asked not to share police location during active incidents

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.