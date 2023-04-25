Police seek answers after puzzling rope theft from Colwood historic sites

The blue, turquoise polyester rope used to mark trails at Fort Rodd and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites in Colwood. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a peculiar theft from the Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites in Colwood.

In a statement, the West Shore RCMP said an estimated 3,000 feet (914 metres) of rope was stolen from various locations around the park sometime overnight on April 19.

The rope – described as turquoise and blue polyester line, similar to the type commonly used on boats – was being used to line trails and create pathways for visitors to safely explore the historic without damaging the surrounding delicate ecosystem.

Anyone who recognizes the rope pictured, or has information about who may be responsible for the theft, is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264.

