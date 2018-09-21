Police seek potential victims of bad ‘nanny’

Saanich Police are seeking additional victims of a nanny who is suspected of sexual offences in Central Saanich from this summer.

A parent reported to Saanich Police that her two sons, under the age of 10, may be victims of sexual offences, said Saanich Police Sgt. Jereme Leslie. Detectives from Saanich’s family protection unit identified the suspect as 30-year-old Johnathon Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, who had been employed by the family.

Through the course of the investigation Saanich Police Detectives worked with investigators from both the Central Saanich Police Service and VicPD.

“Detectives were able to uncover evidence to support these allegations,” Leslie said.

Detectives uncovered a significant amount of images, and videos, containing sexually explicit material involving children. They identified an additional victim and there is a compelling belief there may be more child victims who have not yet come forward.

Robichaud has been charged with sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Robichaud has lived in the Greater Victoria area “for a significant period of time”and has had various employment and volunteer opportunities, including youth groups, church groups, child care facilities and before-after school programs, Leslie wrote.

“He has also advertised himself on various nanny websites and via local classified advertisement sites.”

Robichaud is on conditions to not be in contact with children under the age of 16, not to attend recreation centres, daycares, schools, churches, parks or any other place a child under the age of 16 could reasonably be.

“As we’re unable to verify all the places [Robichaud] volunteered or worked with children we’re asking the public to contact us” Leslie said. “We all have a responsibility to protect children and we need the public’s help in assisting us.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the police are asking anyone who’s child has been alone with Robichaud to contact the Saanich Police department at 250-475-4756. This is a dedicated Information Line specific to this investigation.

“Our investigators are trained in child interviewing and we’re asking that you speak to an investigator prior to speaking to your children. We have a number of support services available should you need them,” Leslie said.

reporter@saanichnews.com