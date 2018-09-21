Thirty-year-old Johnathon Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is a suspect sought by Saanich Police. Submitted

Police seek potential victims of bad ‘nanny’

Saanich Police seek potential victims of Johnathon Lee Robichaud from Central Saanich

Saanich Police are seeking additional victims of a nanny who is suspected of sexual offences in Central Saanich from this summer.

A parent reported to Saanich Police that her two sons, under the age of 10, may be victims of sexual offences, said Saanich Police Sgt. Jereme Leslie. Detectives from Saanich’s family protection unit identified the suspect as 30-year-old Johnathon Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, who had been employed by the family.

Through the course of the investigation Saanich Police Detectives worked with investigators from both the Central Saanich Police Service and VicPD.

“Detectives were able to uncover evidence to support these allegations,” Leslie said.

Detectives uncovered a significant amount of images, and videos, containing sexually explicit material involving children. They identified an additional victim and there is a compelling belief there may be more child victims who have not yet come forward.

Robichaud has been charged with sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Robichaud has lived in the Greater Victoria area “for a significant period of time”and has had various employment and volunteer opportunities, including youth groups, church groups, child care facilities and before-after school programs, Leslie wrote.

“He has also advertised himself on various nanny websites and via local classified advertisement sites.”

Robichaud is on conditions to not be in contact with children under the age of 16, not to attend recreation centres, daycares, schools, churches, parks or any other place a child under the age of 16 could reasonably be.

“As we’re unable to verify all the places [Robichaud] volunteered or worked with children we’re asking the public to contact us” Leslie said. “We all have a responsibility to protect children and we need the public’s help in assisting us.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the police are asking anyone who’s child has been alone with Robichaud to contact the Saanich Police department at 250-475-4756. This is a dedicated Information Line specific to this investigation.

“Our investigators are trained in child interviewing and we’re asking that you speak to an investigator prior to speaking to your children. We have a number of support services available should you need them,” Leslie said.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
An unexpected sight: Bear spotted eating another bear in central B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Replica Haida totem pole raised at B.C. park

Just Posted

Police seek potential victims of bad ‘nanny’

Saanich Police seek potential victims of Johnathon Lee Robichaud from Central Saanich

Needles found at Goldstream campground in Langford

West Shore RCMP respond to several calls for service associated with homeless campers

Oak Bay firefighters help fund new Monterey playground

Sausage Fest cash handed over to Monterey PAC

Paving complete, lines coming to the Malahat this week

$34 million safety project is 95 per cent complete with hope to relieve traffic congestion between Victoria and Nanaimo

Only tent city residents allowed access at Goldstream Park campsites

Local RCMP point to reports of criminal activity and drug use in the area as cause for safety concerns

Neighbours fear impact of tent city residents on Goldstream Provincial Park

Langford residents opposed to campers voice concerns at campground gate

5 things to do this weekend in and around Greater Victoria

Sooke Apple Fest returns, Saanich lights up with lantern festival and anarchists unite for downtown book fair

B.C. premier apologizes for removal of 1950s totem pole at Canada-U.S. border

First Nations say pole was raised at Peace Arch but removed to make way for tourism centre

WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on… Continue reading

An unexpected sight: Bear spotted eating another bear in central B.C.

Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief finds bear eating another bear’s carcass

RCMP confirm death of missing BC teen Jessica Patrick

No details on cause were given. Case is under criminal investigation and police are asking for tips.

CUTENESS OVERLOAD: 2 sea otters hold hands at the Vancouver Aquarium

Holding hands is a common – and adorable – way for otters to stay safe in the water

B.C. teen with autism a talented guitarist

Farley Mifsud is gaining fans with every performance

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in B.C. exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

Most Read