Victoria Police Department was called on Aug. 26 around 5:30 p.m. for reports this orange Ford AC Cobra sports car was involved in crash at a residence and the driver fled the scene. (VicPD handout)

Police seek distinctive orange Cobra hot rod after Victoria hit-and-run

The vehicle is an orange 1960s era Ford AC Cobra with a black hood stripe, black lettering

Police are looking for a distinctive car after a hit and run in the 400-block of Wilson Street in Vic West on Wednesday afternoon.

Victoria Police Department was called on Aug. 26 around 5:30 p.m. with reports an orange Ford AC Cobra sports car was involved in crash at a residence and that the driver fled the scene.

There were two people in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver is described as a Caucasian man, between 50 and 60, wearing a black hat, a black T-shirt, and black, wire-framed glasses.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department warns of bomb threat scam targeting businesses across Canada

The vehicle is an orange 1960s era Ford AC Cobra with a black hood stripe, black lettering that reads “1097 AA/SP” and “Dragonsnake” with a cartoon decal on the side.

While police say the crash caused significant damage to the property, no one at the scene reported injuries.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the vehicle to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

VicPD

