Police seek info after fence torn down, dumped over embankment in Saanich

Saanich police are calling for witnesses after the fence protecting an ecological restoration site in the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary was destroyed.

At some point over the weekend of Jan. 16 to 18, a cedar fence installed by volunteers to protect a restoration site at the top of Christmas Hill was dismantled and pushed off the hill, said Const. Markus Anastasiades in a written statement.

Police were contacted on Tuesday (Jan. 19) about the split rail fence was built to allow for restoration to take place without visitors trampling over the regrowth. The fence was built mostly by volunteers and made possible by donations from the community.

Anastasiades said the suspect or suspects took apart the fence and tossed it over the embankment – a task that would take “a considerable amount of time to complete.” The motive remains unclear.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

