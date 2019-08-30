Victoria police seek information about suspect caught on camera kicking out window

Business suffers damage in the 1400 block of Haultain Steet

The suspect approaches the door of the store and trys to enter. He then looks directly into a security camera, unaware of its prescence. He stops and looks around for a few seconds before kicking in the window on the door. (Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

Victoria Police are trying to identify a suspect who damaged a business in the 1400 block of Haultain Street.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers tweeted a video of a man in front of a business with a backpack, opening the backpack and stuffing a multi-coloured blanket inside.

READ ALSO: Person assaulted with weapon in Centennial Square, suspect fled

The suspect approaches the door of the store and tries to enter. He then looks directly into a security camera. He stops and looks around for a few seconds before kicking in the window on the door.

READ ALSO: MISSING: 27-year-old Tomas Podhora

The suspect then runs away.

To see the video visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnOogSeqjVY&feature=youtu.be.

If you know who this person is, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.