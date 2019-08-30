The suspect approaches the door of the store and trys to enter. He then looks directly into a security camera, unaware of its prescence. He stops and looks around for a few seconds before kicking in the window on the door. (Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

Victoria police seek information about suspect caught on camera kicking out window

Business suffers damage in the 1400 block of Haultain Steet

Victoria Police are trying to identify a suspect who damaged a business in the 1400 block of Haultain Street.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers tweeted a video of a man in front of a business with a backpack, opening the backpack and stuffing a multi-coloured blanket inside.

The suspect approaches the door of the store and tries to enter. He then looks directly into a security camera. He stops and looks around for a few seconds before kicking in the window on the door.

The suspect then runs away.

To see the video visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnOogSeqjVY&feature=youtu.be.

If you know who this person is, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
