Victoria police seek information about suspect caught on camera kicking out window

Victoria Police are trying to identify a suspect who damaged a business in the 1400 block of Haultain Street.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers tweeted a video of a man in front of a business with a backpack, opening the backpack and stuffing a multi-coloured blanket inside.
The suspect approaches the door of the store and tries to enter. He then looks directly into a security camera. He stops and looks around for a few seconds before kicking in the window on the door.
The suspect then runs away.
To see the video visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnOogSeqjVY&feature=youtu.be.
If you know who this person is, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
