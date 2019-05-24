Saanich Police seek help in finding missing wallet and suspect who stole a purse. (Pexels)

Police seek information after woman’s purse stolen at 2 a.m. in Rudd Park

The suspect fled towards Burnside Road West

The Saanich Police department is asking for any information that would help solve a robbery that took place on May 23 in Rudd Park.

READ ALSO: Hundreds of warning notes issued in first weeks of Victoria’s Sunday parking fees

At approximately 2 a.m. a 23-year-old woman was walking through the park, located at 3340 Whittier Ave., when an unknown man grabbed her purse and fled towards Burnside Road West. A Saanich Police K9 team was able to track down the purse and some of its contents a short distance away. The woman’s wallet was not among the items recovered.

READ ALSO: More than 2,700 units of affordable homes underway in Greater Victoria

The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a hat.

If you can help identify this suspect or know the whereabouts of the stolen wallet, please call 250-475-4321 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
