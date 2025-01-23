 Skip to content
Police seek Lexus, thought to be lost in medical emergency at Nanaimo mall

Black Lexus thought to be misplaced at Port Place mall
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
rcmp-nanaimo-rcmp-police-car-door-img_0181
Nanaimo RCMP.News Bulletin file photo

A luxury car is thought to be missing from a downtown Nanaimo mall after a man experienced a medical emergency this week.

According to a press release, Nanaimo RCMP said  a senior man appeared to be in distress at Port Place Shopping Centre on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 12:30 p.m. Police arrived on scene and were told the man believed he had driven to the mall to run errands, but was subsequently unable to find his vehicle.

He was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment and despite "extensive patrols," police could not find the black 2005 Lexus, with B.C. licence plate WN7 46K.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2025-2040.

