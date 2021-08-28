Police seek man who tried to enter North Saanich homes

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said he also tried to ram police with stolen vehicle

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is seeking information about a man who reportedly tried to open the doors of several homes before trying to hit police with a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

RCMP received several calls on the morning of Aug. 25 about a man who was trying to open the doors of homes in the areas near both Lands End Road and Tsaykum Road. Police said upon finding the man, he allegedly tried to “ram police” while driving a stolen vehicle.

The man fled in the stolen vehicle, which was later found abandoned nearby. RCMP said a second vehicle was reported stolen nearby before it was found in the Nanaimo area. Police are asking the public to check video surveillance systems between 12:00 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Aug. 25 and to come forward if they have any information about the man.

Police believe the man is a North Saanich resident and described him as Caucasian and around the age of 50. He’s 5’8”, weighs 170 pounds and has unkempt blond hair. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Nobody was injured in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to called the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

