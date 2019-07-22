Trevor Smith, 37, is described as Caucasian, standing 5-9 and weighs about 190 pounds. He has short brown hair, blue eyes and often wears a stubble-length beard. (Photo courtesy of the Victoria Police Department)

Police seek missing man, 37-year-old Trevor Smith

He was last seen on July 15

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Trevor Smith is 37-years-old, Caucasian and stands five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. According to police, he has short brown hair, blue eyes and often wears a stubble-length beard.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

Smith was last seen in the area of Harriet and Burnside road on July 15. Officers are concerned for his well-being and are working to locate him to confirm he is safe.

READ ALSO: Police watchdog investigating person's death after being detained by B.C. RCMP

If you see Smith, please call 250-995-7654.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
