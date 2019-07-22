Police seek missing man, 37-year-old Trevor Smith

He was last seen on July 15

Trevor Smith, 37, is described as Caucasian, standing 5-9 and weighs about 190 pounds. He has short brown hair, blue eyes and often wears a stubble-length beard. (Photo courtesy of the Victoria Police Department)

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Trevor Smith is 37-years-old, Caucasian and stands five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. According to police, he has short brown hair, blue eyes and often wears a stubble-length beard.

Smith was last seen in the area of Harriet and Burnside road on July 15. Officers are concerned for his well-being and are working to locate him to confirm he is safe.

If you see Smith, please call 250-995-7654.