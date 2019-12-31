VicPD are asking for the public’s help finding 18-year-old Carol Pons, who suffers a medical condition. (VicPD)

Police seek missing Victoria teen with medical condition

Carol Pons, 18, may be wearing ‘distinctive’ unicorn wig

The Victoria Police Department is looking for high-risk teen Carol Pons.

Pons is an 18-year-old woman standing five-foot-four, with a medium build, weighing about 140 pounds. She has long, curly dyed red hair and might be wearing a “distinctive blue, purple and silver unicorn wig.”

Pons was last seen in the Jubilee area on Monday around 4:45 p.m. She was wearing a long, black coat.

Police said Pons suffers from a medial condition and must be located immediately. Police ask that anyone who sees her or has information to call 911.

READ ALSO: ‘I’m falling behind,’ VicPD Chief Del Manak makes cuts to police services

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’
Next story
Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

Just Posted

Heading to a party tonight? Consider picking up naloxone

Drug safety tips ahead of New Year’s Eve

Police seek missing Victoria teen with medical condition

Carol Pons, 18, may be wearing ‘distinctive’ unicorn wig

Designated drivers who charge for rides in B.C. may be breaking the law

A specific license, proper insurance among the requirements for ‘side-hustle’ rides

Free transit on New Year’s Eve starts at 6 p.m.

January will see the implementation of annual winter seasonal service change

VIDEO: Greater Victoria man rescued from sinking home twice in one day

Man returned to the boat after the first rescue, became hypothermic

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Tank of liquefied fish retrieved after falling into ocean off Vancouver Island

DFO says heavy waves caused the trailer to roll off the deck near Campbell River

Team Canada powers way to 7-2 win over Czech Republic

Canadians to face Slovakia in quarter-finals of world junior hockey championships

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Most Read