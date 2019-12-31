Police seek missing Victoria teen with medical condition

The Victoria Police Department is looking for high-risk teen Carol Pons.
Pons is an 18-year-old woman standing five-foot-four, with a medium build, weighing about 140 pounds. She has long, curly dyed red hair and might be wearing a “distinctive blue, purple and silver unicorn wig.”
Pons was last seen in the Jubilee area on Monday around 4:45 p.m. She was wearing a long, black coat.
Police said Pons suffers from a medial condition and must be located immediately. Police ask that anyone who sees her or has information to call 911.