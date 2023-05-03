Police seek missing Vietnamese man last seen in Central Saanich

Central Saanich police are asking for help locating Day Nguyen last seen on April 26. (Courtesy Central Saanich Police Service)

Dau Nguyen is 33 and 5’8” with a medium build

Police on the Saanich Peninsula are asking for help locating Dau Nguyen last seen in the community on April 26.

Nguyen, 33, is described as a Vietnamese man, 5’8” with a medium build and believed to be wearing a black shirt.

He was last seen April 26 around 5 a.m. in Central Saanich.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Saanich Police Service at 250-652-4441.

*MISSING PERSON* Dau NGUYEN was last seen in Central Saanich at 5:00 AM on April 26, 2023. NGUYEN is Male, Vietnamese, 33, 5'8", medium build, wearing a black shirt. If you have any info on the whereabouts of NGUYEN, please contact CSPS. 250 652 4441. Police file: CS23-1169 ^tg pic.twitter.com/fJRZmSm17q — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) May 2, 2023

missing personSaanich Peninsula