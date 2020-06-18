Police seek owner of ATV found near Shelbourne and North Dairy streets on Wednesday. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

Police seek owner of ATV abandoned in Saanich neighbourhood

Red quad bike now in lost and found

Saanich police had an unusually large item in the lost and found on Wednesday morning. A quad bike was found near the intersection of Shelbourne and North Dairy streets on June 17 and police are searching for the owner.

Police shared a photo of the red ATV abandoned in a bush on social media on Wednesday afternoon in hopes of locating the owner.

Anyone who recognizes the ATV is asked to call the Saanich Police Department non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

READ ALSO: Suspect caught by Saanich Police 20 minutes after Colwood car reported stolen

Saanich Police Department

