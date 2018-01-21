Police seek owner of sailboat beached in Oak Bay

Residents reminded to steer clear of the vessel

Oak Bay police are seeking the owner of a sailboat that washed ashore overnight near Glenlyon Norfolk School on Beach Drive.

Police remind residents to steer clear of the craft while they seek the owner.

Greater Victoria was under a wind warning for much of the weekend. A warning issued from Environment Canada said a Pacific frontal system was moving slowly across the south coast.

RELATED: Wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria

Ahead of the front, strong southeast winds will reach speeds up to 80 km/hr, especially over exposed coastal areas. Affected areas include Campbell River, Courtenay, and Nanaimo and Greater Victoria.

Anyone with information on the owner is asked to call Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

