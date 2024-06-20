Police seek owners of new vehicles in fatal hit-and-run near Duncan

Unclear why probe focusing on vehicles photographed miles away from where Leanne Joe, 17, died on April 18

The police are asking the public for information on a number of vehicles that may be connected to a fatal hit-and-run on April 18.

Police continue to investigate the fatal hit and run that killed 17-year-old Leanne Joe on April 18 in North Cowichan, and are now asking for the public's help.

The RCMP have identified vehicles believed to be connected to the fatal collision and are looking to public in an effort to identify the owners and/or the drivers, the RCMP said in a press release.

The vehicles pictured travelled past the Arbutus Ridge Golf Course in the area of Hutchinson Road in Cobble Hill on Tuesday, April 23 and police are asking anyone with information, or who may have seen these vehicles, to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Joe was struck and killed along the Trans-Canada Highway near Green Road just north of Duncan and the RCMP were originally looking for the driver and for a vehicle described as a grey 2011-2013 model Hyundai Elantra.

The RCMP announced in late April that the vehicle had been located, but didn’t indicate where or when the vehicle was found, or if any suspects had been located and/or arrested.

Police said at the time that the vehicle had undergone examination by the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section.

Asked why the police are now looking for information on a number of different vehicles that were pictured five days after the hit-and-run near the Arbutus Ridge Golf Course, which is approximately 20 kilometres south of the accident scene, RCMP Cpl. Alex Bérubé said the police aren’t releasing further details at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.