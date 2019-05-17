Police seek public’s help after late night slashing spree in Saanich

Saanich Police are looking for any information the public may have that could help identify the person who slashed tires on seven vehicles overnight on May 14.
According to police the vehicles were parked either on the roadway or the driveway of homes on Myrtle Avenue, Townley Street, Taylor Street and Queenston Street in Saanich.
Five of the vehicles had all four tires punctured and two had two tires punctured.
If you have any information that could help solve this crime, call Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
