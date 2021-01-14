Nanaimo RCMP seek public assistance after numerous tire slashings between Jan. 12-14. (News Bulletin file)

Nanaimo RCMP seek public assistance after numerous tire slashings between Jan. 12-14. (News Bulletin file)

Police seek public’s help after ‘tire slashing spree’ in central Nanaimo

Ten reports of slashed tires in the last three days, say Nanaimo RCMP

Police are seeking the public’s help after 20 tires were pierced in the central Nanaimo area over the last three days.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, there were 10 reports from vehicle owners of slashed tries between Tuesday and today, Jan. 14, with tires destroyed in almost all of the incidents.

The “slashing spree” took place overnight in a number of locations, with Country Club Drive and Ross, Bournemouth, Meredith and Boxwood roads areas targeted, police said.

Investigators determined that in all cases, the vehicles were parked on the street in front of homes, condos, or apartment buildings, said the press release, and either one, or both tires, on one side of the vehicles were slashed with a sharp object. There are no suspects or witnesses and the damage is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars, the press release said.

“These events are absolutely senseless and have caused considerable financial strain to many,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release. “Vehicle owners were also tasked with making alternate arrangements to get to work, finding rides for their kids to school and having to replace their tires,”

Anyone who has information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file #2021-1490.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

NanaimoRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Return of the Giants:’ B.C. getting 2nd chance to coexist with humpback whales
Next story
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. finds its first case of South African variant

Just Posted

Victoria police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect and witness of a Dec. 4 sexual assault in Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police seeking suspect, witness of sexual assault of Esquimalt teen

Teen sexually assaulted Dec. 4 after departing number 15 bus

Patrick MacMullan won $28,000 playing Toto. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Greater Victoria man wins $28,000 while watching football

Winning ticket purchased at Colwood convenience store

(Pixabay photo)
Emergency repairs underway on Phillips Road in Sooke

Sewage may have entered DeMamiel Creek and Sooke River

The redevelopment of the Pacifica Housing complex at Oak Park on Goldstream Avenue includes a four-storey building in the first phase, which will add 64 homes in varying configurations to the affordable rental housing pool in Langford. (Rendering courtesy Pacifica Housing)
New childcare spaces coming soon as residents move into affordable housing in Langford

80 new affordable housing units on Goldstream Avenue

Staff at Artemis Place Secondary were shocked to find that one of the student-built greenhouses on the campus was stolen overnight on Jan. 11. (Artemis Place Society/Facebook)
Saanich school hopes to catch greenhouse thief red-handed

Student-built greenhouses stolen from Artemis Place Secondary on Jan. 11

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. finds its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Martin Luther King Jr. addresses the crowd during the march on Washington, D.C., in August of 1963. Courtesy photo
Government announces creation of B.C.’s first anti-racism act on Black Shirt Day

B.C. Ministers say education “a powerful tool” in the fight for equity and equality

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon shared a handwritten note his son received on Jan. 13, 2021. (Ravi Kahlon/Twitter)
Proud dad moment: B.C. minister’s son, 10, receives handwritten note for act of kindness

North Delta MLA took to Twitter to share a letter his son received from a new kid at school

Black Press media file
Port McNeill driver tells police he thought the pandemic meant no breathalyzers

Suspect facing criminal charges after breathalyzer readings in excess of 3.5 times the legal limit

Forestry companies in B.C. agree to abide by the cedar protocols based on traditional laws of the First Nation members of the Nanwakolas Council. (Photo courtesy, Nanwakolas Council)
Landmark deal sees B.C. forest firms treat big cedars like a First Nation would

Western Forest Products, Interfor among companies to adapt declaration drafted by Nanwakolas Council

A northern resident killer whale shows injuries sustained by a collision with a vessel in B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Ocean Wise Conservation Association)
Coast Guard ramps up protections for B.C. whales

First-ever Marine Mammal Desk will enhance cetacean reporting and enforcement

Two toucans sit on tree at an unidentified zoo. (Pixabay.com)
BC SPCA calls for ban on exotic animal trade after 50 parrots, toucans pass through YVR

One toucan was found dead and several others were without food

Smaller egg farmers find themselves in a David and Goliath situation when it comes to major producers and chain-grocery store shelf space. (Citizen file)
Vancouver Island egg producer cries foul over ‘Island’ label

Egg farmer frustrated with regulations allowing mainland-laid eggs to be labelled ‘Island’

Police and fire crews at work at a fire scene at Mount Prevost School (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Classes cancelled by fire at a Duncan-area school for the second time this week

Fire this morning at Duncan area middle school follows Monday blaze at nearby elementary

Most Read