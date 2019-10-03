On Oct. 1 a concerned friend reported that Stacey Sam, 35, had not been seen or heard from since Thurs. Sept 26, when she was last seen at her residence on Stautw Road in Central Saanich. (Sidney North Saanich RCMP)

Police seek public’s help in locating missing Central Saanich woman

Stacey Sam, 35, was last seen at her home on Sept. 26

The Sidney North Saanich RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who has not been seen since Sept. 26.

On Oct. 1, a concerned friend reported Stacey Sam, 35, had not been seen or heard from since Thurs. Sept 26, when she was last seen at her residence on Stautw Road in Central Saanich.

She is believed to have been heading to Victoria.

Sam is Indigenous, five-foot-eight-inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes and dark hair with blonde highlights.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP stated friends and family are extremely concerned for Sam’s well-being as it is uncharacteristic of her to be out of contact for this length of time.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts, or may have seen her is asked to contact the Sidney North Saanich RCMP at 250-646-3931 and cite file 2019-5514.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
