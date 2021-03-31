Police seek suspect accused of nabbing nearly $300 worth of Lego in Saanich

Store security camera captures image of suspect allegedly taking six Lego kits without paying

One Saanich shopper found it hard to “Lego” of the items in their basket and allegedly left a local department store without paying for $279 worth of play pieces.

Saanich police are seeking a suspect accused of nabbing nearly $300 worth of Lego from a department store in the 3600-block of Saanich Road on March 15. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

The subject of the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers’ latest search is accused of nabbing six boxes of Lego from a department store in the 3600-block of Saanich Road on March 15 at about 2 p.m.

In an effort to help police piece together the incident, Crime Stoppers took to social media to share images of the suspect captured on the store’s security cameras.

“One thing we will promise is the handcuffs that you will soon wear will not be made of Lego,” said the Crime Stoppers post.

The individual in the photos appears to be a Caucasian man carrying a black Hockey Canada duffle bag and wearing a black baseball cap backward, a blue surgical mask, a grey coat, jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police at 250-475-4321 or make an anonymous report to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.com.

