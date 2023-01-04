Police seek suspect after jogger followed by white panel van in Oak Bay

Oak Bay officers seek information after a jogger was frightened by white van while that appeared to be following them on Dec. 29 around 8 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police are looking for a white panel van and its driver after they frightened an Oak Bay jogger.

The runner called police from a nearby residence on Dec. 29 around 8 p.m. after noticing a white panel van that appeared to be slowly following them.

The jogger noticed the vehicle in the area of Central and Linkleas avenues. The van is described as an older van with no windows. The driver is described as a bald Caucasian man with tan skin and a heavy build.

It was among the 51 calls for service to the Oak Bay Police Department the week of Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 1.

Boxing Day breakage

A couple of residents awoke the day after Christmas to smashed windows and stuff stolen from their vehicles in the 2000-block of Haultain Street.

Two vehicles had windows smashed about $4,000 in tools was stolen. While no suspects were stopped, police believe suspects could be associated to a red Subaru seen leaving the area at the time of the thefts. Police remind citizens to remove valuable items from locked vehicles or put items out of sight.

READ ALSO: Return of precious family heirloom brightens the holidays for Victoria woman

A ring binds them

A resident found a gold ring while out for a walk in Uplands Park and turned it over to police who published photos on social media Dec. 28. Officers identified the owner and returned the ring the same day. The owner was ecstatic as it was a piece of jewelry passed down from their grandmother.

Failed attempts

While nothing was stolen, Oak Bay police were called to the 1000-block of Beach Drive on Dec. 28 for a break and enter. Someone forced open a side door, but left without stealing anything.

The same day, officers were called after someone tried to steal an e-bike in the 2000 block of Cadboro Bay Road. Someone cut a lock and fence to steal the bike but didn’t get far. The e-bike was recovered a short distance away.

Making up for lost time

Police hope to return a watch to its owner its rightful owner after it was turned in to the department Dec. 27. The Apple watch was found in the area of Avondale and Henderson roads.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay police reunite cold and lost elderly woman with her family

Suspect rides into the night

On Dec. 31, officers were called to attend an address near Thorpe Place and Beach Drive to investigate a residential break and enter the night before.

Camera footage showed an individual pried open a garage window to gain entry then rode off on a stolen mountain bike. The suspect was wearing a black baseball hat and black coat with reflective material on both front pockets and across the back of the jacket.

Cruising safely into 2023

An Oak Bay Police Department reserve constable took to the streets New Year’s Eve monitoring speed with the mobile speed board. The reserve also helped the Integrated Road Safety Unit with traffic compliance. The Oak Bay department has six volunteer reserve constables who assist with crime prevention duties, community events and traffic enforcement. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the department at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay policeOak Bay Police Department