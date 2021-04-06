Police seek suspect caught on camera taking $500 of product from Victoria romance shop

Man described as 5’9”, Caucasian and 30 to 40 years old

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating the man pictured here after he allegedly stole $500 worth of adult items from a Douglas Street business and pushed a staff member on April 1. (Photo courtesy of Victoria police)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after adult items were stolen from a downtown romance business on April 1.

A business in the 2000-block of Douglas Street reported a man stole $500 worth of items just before 10 p.m., after entering the business without a mask.

When a staff member told the man he needed to wear a mask, the man refused and allegedly grabbed the items before pushing the worker out of the way and leaving the store. Police said the worker wasn’t injured.

Please help us identify this maskless suspect in the theft of $500 in adult items from a downtown #yyj romance business last week. Info? 250-995-7654 ext 1 or @VicCrimeStop. https://t.co/ccLCKSri6N pic.twitter.com/w3tw1LPoSi — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 6, 2021

Store cameras captured the incident and pictures of the suspect, who police describe as a 30- to 40-year-old Caucasian man standing 5’9” and wearing a black baseball hat, a black-hooded sweater, blue T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

