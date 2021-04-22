Police seek suspect in Victoria stabbing

The stabbing took place in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday

Police are looking for this suspect after a man was stabbed on Pandora Avenue Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who caught on surveillance video allegedly stabbing a man on Pandora Avenue Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a report about a man who was stabbed in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The man was refusing medical assistance from paramedics and police found a passerby attending to the man’s stab wound when they arrived.

Victoria officers and paramedics were able to de-escalate the situation so the man would accept additional medical support. He was taken to hospital where his injuries were found to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, about 6’ tall, with a slim build. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black ball cap, a long sleeve black hoodie, baggy blue jeans, black tennis shoes with white near the soles and white gloves.

Do you recognize this stabbing suspect? He's Caucasian, slim build, approx 6ft tall black hoodie, baggy blue jeans, black shoes & white gloves. Call our Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 ext 1 or @VicCrimeStop #yyj | https://t.co/ss2XsO23T8 — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 22, 2021

Anyone with information about this incident or recognizes the suspect is asked to call (250) 995-7654 extension #1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

