Police seek suspects after youth beaten with baton and robbed in Langford

17-year-old youth taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries

West Shore RCMP are looking to identify two suspects after a youth was beaten with a baton and robbed in Langford.

On Thursday around 4 p.m., police were called to the scene of a robbery. The complainant told police her boyfriend had just been assaulted by a group of three males.

Police said the assault took place behind The Brick store located at 2945 Jacklin Rd.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest suspects for carving swastika in concrete at Esquimalt Lagoon

According to police, the suspects are between the ages of 14 and 17 and are alleged to have taken turns assaulting the 17-year-old victim. They then robbed him of his personal items including a wallet before leaving.

Police said the victim knew one of the suspects personally and provided his identity to the police who arrested a 15-year-old suspect right away. They are still looking to identify two other suspects.

Suspect one is described as a Caucasian male, five foot six or five foot seven inches tall and 14 to 17 years old with a heavier build and blonde hair. He was wearing shorts — possibly red in colour — a red hat and white shoes and was last seen walking away near the McDonald’s on Langford Parkway.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest teenager, seize brass knuckles in Langford

Suspect two is described as a darker-skinned male, 14 to 17 years old, tall and skinny with dark, shaggy hair. He was wearing grey skinny jeans, black shoes and no shirt.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said the victim was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

“This is a disturbing crime,” Saggar said. “We are asking for any witnesses who may have seen this to please come forward and speak to the police. Further, if you can identify the other two suspects please report it to us.”

Anyone with information can call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

