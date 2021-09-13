Police seek suspects as graffiti splashed across Oak Bay and beyond

Oak Bay police are searching for suspects in a string of graffiti incidents. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay police ask residents to be on the lookout for anyone wearing paint, after graffiti was discovered sprayed across Oak Bay and beyond on Monday (Sept. 13) morning.

Paint was discovered in areas on Eastdowne and Carnarvon roads, as well as in Saanich near Lansdowne Middle School, according to Oak Bay Chief Const. Ray Bernoties. He took to Twitter to alert residents and ask anyone with information to call the department at 250-592-2424. Information can also be shared anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

