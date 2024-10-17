 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Police seek tips after woman found seriously injured on Nanaimo roadside

Incident happened two weeks ago at Victoria Road and Milton Street
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
police-door-1-1-1
Nanaimo RCMP are looking for witnesses after an injured woman was found by the side of the road in the city's south end on Oct. 3. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for more information as they continue to investigate a case from earlier this month in which a woman suffered serious injuries and was found on the side of the road. 

According to police, the incident happened at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 3, when the victim was found on the corner of Victoria Road and Milton Street. She was treated at the scene and taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for further medical treatment and remains in hospital.

Police have not released details about the nature or extent of the victim's injuries. 

Investigators have, so far, not identified a suspect and police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or were driving in the area between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Oct. 3 to please review their dash cam video. Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and reference file No. 2024-32551

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more

More News

Missing B.C. man en route to Cariboo 'sadly' found dead: Chilliwack RCMP
Missing B.C. man en route to Cariboo 'sadly' found dead: Chilliwack RCMP
B.C. voters offered clear housing policy choice between NDP, Conservatives
B.C. voters offered clear housing policy choice between NDP, Conservatives
PHOTOS: Fresh snow on Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector
PHOTOS: Fresh snow on Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector