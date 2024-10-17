Police seek tips after woman found seriously injured on Nanaimo roadside

Incident happened two weeks ago at Victoria Road and Milton Street

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for more information as they continue to investigate a case from earlier this month in which a woman suffered serious injuries and was found on the side of the road.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 3, when the victim was found on the corner of Victoria Road and Milton Street. She was treated at the scene and taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for further medical treatment and remains in hospital.

Police have not released details about the nature or extent of the victim's injuries.

Investigators have, so far, not identified a suspect and police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or were driving in the area between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Oct. 3 to please review their dash cam video. Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and reference file No. 2024-32551