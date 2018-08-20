Police seek vehicle after early morning carjacking in Oak Bay

Stolen car is a 1999 Oldsmobile Alero, license plate FL307T

Oak Bay police are on the lookout after a car was stolen after a scuffle early Sunday morning.

A man was delivering papers Aug. 19 around 3 a.m. on Island Road parked his vehicle with the lights left on.

When he returned to the car, a thief was there in what Oak Bay Police Chief Andy Brinton says was likely a crime of opportunity.

“There was a little bit of a pushing match,” Brinton said.

The stolen vehicle is a 1999 Oldsmobile Alero, license plate FL307T. It has duct tape holding up all windows except for the driver’s.

“We put out a notice to all the neighbouring departments,” Brinton said. “There hasn’t been any information surfaced to date. … Often what happens is the car gets drive n a short distance to an area in the CRD and gets parked, and after a week or so the call in an abandoned car.”

Police ask anyone who spots the car to call 9-1-1 or their local police department.

 

