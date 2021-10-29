Police are looking to speak with the driver of the white Mercedes SUV indicated in this still from dashcam footage captured Oct. 19 in Esquimalt. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Police are looking to speak with the driver of the white Mercedes SUV indicated in this still from dashcam footage captured Oct. 19 in Esquimalt. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Police seek witness to Oct. 19 Tillicum Road crash in Esquimalt

Incident left one man hospitalized with potentially life-altering injuries

Victoria police are looking to speak with a driver who may have witnessed a crash in Esquimalt that sent a man to hospital earlier this month.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Selkirk Avenue and Tillicum Road just after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. The crash resulted in a man being taken to hospital with potentially life-altering injuries, VicPD said. Paramedics were already treating the man when officers arrived at the scene.

Dashcam footage captured the crash and police are looking to speak with the driver of a white Mercedes SUV that was present at the time. The vehicle left before police had a chance to speak with its driver. Witnesses told officers they believe the SUV driver was a woman.

VicPD believes the driver has key information needed for their investigation. Anyone who can help locate this individual is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Missing Montreal man last seen in Saanich preparing for Vancouver Island camping trip

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

collisionEsquimaltVicPD

Previous story
Congressman: U.S. won’t require COVID-19 test for vaccinated to cross land border
Next story
6 injured, 2 in critical condition following fiery multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla

Just Posted

Connie Martin (left), the Indigenous Perspectives Society’s associate director, and Rachelle Dallaire, executive director, at a drumming practice in Langford on Oct. 15. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Langford-based Indigenous Perspectives Society continues work of filling understanding, systemic gaps

The Saanich Police Department recommends several safety tips this Halloween season. (Black Press Media file photo)
Spooktacular safety tips from the Saanich Police Department

Expanded sidewalks will remain on Oak Bay Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pedestrian safety changes in Oak Bay become more concrete

Police are looking to speak with the driver of the white Mercedes SUV indicated in this still from dashcam footage captured Oct. 19 in Esquimalt. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Police seek witness to Oct. 19 Tillicum Road crash in Esquimalt