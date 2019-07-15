Police seek witnesses after man assaulted at Central Saanich bus stop

Man found Saturday on Keating X Road remains in serious condition at Victoria General Hospital

Central Saanich police seek witnesses to a serious assault Saturday.

Around 8:30 p.m. a man was found unconscious at a bus stop on the south side of Keating X Road near Butler Crescent. Police believe he was the victim of an assault that potentially occured in the bus shelter.

Police are looking for witnesses to a serious assault that occurred on Keating Cross Road in Central Saanich on Saturday July 13, 2019.

The man, 30, remains in serious condition at Victoria General Hospital.

Witnesses can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or directly to Central Saanich Police at 250-652-4441.

