Police seek witnesses to assault on 82-year-old B.C. veteran

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the four people responsible for allegedly assaulting an 82-year-old Penticton military veteran and knocking him off his mobility scooter.

The incident happened on July 26, at around 11:50 p.m., on a sidewalk in the 700 block of Main Street.

It was reported by the victim — described in previous reporting as the longtime president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 — to Penticton RCMP on July 29.

The man suffered minor injuries and is currently recovering at home, police said.

RCMP is seeking witnesses, CCTV, or anyone with dash cameras who was in the area between 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. that night.

The incident was reported to have happened near the Penticton Public Library.

"Penticton RCMP would also like to remind the public of the importance of reporting these types of matters immediately to ensure that police can better their chances at identifying suspects and preserve evidence," an RCMP media release reads.

Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to contact Penticton RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.