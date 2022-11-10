Police seeking information after woman grabbed by a man in Victoria park

The woman managed to pull away from man and seek safety

Police are looking for information after a woman said she was grabbed by an unknown man last week in a Victoria park.

The woman was in Pioneer Square around 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 when she was approached by the man. She told police he then asked her if she would like to get something to eat with him.

When the woman declined and began to walk away, the man grabbed her and told her to come with him, VicPD said, but she was able to pull away from the man and seek safety. Police said the woman wasn’t physically harmed in the incident.

The man is described as a 5’10” Caucasian who’s 50 to 60 years old with a grey beard and grey hair. He was wearing a blue rain jacket at the time.

As officers look into the reported assault, they’re asking anyone who was near the Quadra Street park between 6 and 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 3 to call 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously by calling call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

