Wanted man Stephen Blackwater is described as a 44-year-old Indigenous man who is 5’4” and 140 pounds with short dark hair and brown eyes. (Courtesy VicPD)

Wanted man Stephen Blackwater is described as a 44-year-old Indigenous man who is 5’4” and 140 pounds with short dark hair and brown eyes. (Courtesy VicPD)

Police seeking wanted man believed to be in Victoria

Stephen Blackwater is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating wanted man Stephen Blackwater, who is believed to be in Victoria.

Wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for suspension of day parole, Blackwater is serving a more than two-year federal sentence for crimes including possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter, and theft over $5,000, according to a May 12 news release.

Blackwater is a 44-year-old Indigenous man who is 5’4” and 140 pounds with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Police warn the public not to approach Blackwater, but instead, call 911 if he’s spotted.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Man wanted Canada-wide arrested in Victoria on April 8

READ ALSO: Two B.C. men are on Canada’s 25 Most Wanted list

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
“We are not stopping our search until she comes home”: Madison Scott missing for 11 years
Next story
Up to 10 cm of snow expected on West Kootenay Highways Thursday and Friday

Just Posted

Wanted man Stephen Blackwater is described as a 44-year-old Indigenous man who is 5’4” and 140 pounds with short dark hair and brown eyes. (Courtesy VicPD)
Police seeking wanted man believed to be in Victoria

Canada’s Karen Paquin, center, is pursued by Brazil’s, from left, Mariana Nicolau, Luiza Campos, and Thalita da Silva Costa, as she runs on her way to scoring a try, in their women’s rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Shuji Kajiyama
Island strong in Canadian women’s rugby roster chosen for New Zealand showdown

Bill Cavers tends to the hive in his Fairfield yard. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Hives at risk: Victoria honeybee hobbyist laments cool Vancouver Island spring

The Walk to End Violence is returning to Victoria Thursday as part of the Moose Hide Campaign activities aimed at addressing violence against women and children. (Courtesy of the Moose Hide Campaign)
TRAFFIC: Thursday events will cause road closures in downtown Victoria