Police seize approximately $400,000 in drugs, cash and weapons from Saanich home

Saanich police have seized a significant amount of drugs destined for the streets of Greater Victoria.

Jason Van Winkle, a 44-year-old Saanich man, was arrested on Dec. 12 during a traffic stop in the 600-block of Esquimalt Road. During the traffic stop, officers came across cash, multiple cell phones and individually packaged drugs.

Van Winkle is known to police and has a history of drug trafficking-related offences.

The Saanich Police Department’s street crime unit was preparing to arrest the man after collecting evidence connecting him to drug trafficking, according to a statement, and planned the arrest with the help of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Unit and the Victoria Police Department.

Later, with a search warrant, police went through Van Winkle’s home in the 4000-block of Cavallin Court in Saanich and found more than three kilograms of what appeared to be cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crystal meth. The drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $350,000. Police also seized $40,000 in cash, batons, two replica firearms and a 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

“These are large quantities of drugs that were destined for the streets of Greater Victoria,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades. He emphasized the types of drugs seized are part of the overdose epidemic in the area. “We can only hope that this significant drug seizure will help save some lives.”

Van Winkle appeared in court on Dec. 13 and was charged with three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and also for Failing to Comply with Conditions of a Recognizance. He is scheduled to be in court again before the end of December.

