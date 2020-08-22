Victoria police seized six knives and an uncapped needle near a Quadra Street playground on Aug. 21. (Photo via VicPD)

Police seize collection of knives, uncapped needle near Victoria playground

VicPD seeking information about the incident

Knives and an uncapped needle were seized by VicPD near a Quadra Street playground on Friday night.

After receiving reports of a man shouting and behaving in an unusual manner, VicPD officers were at the Crystal Pool in the 2200-block of Quadra Street at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21.

READ ALSO: VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

The individual had left by the time police arrived, but while the patrol officers searched the area, they came across six large knives and a hypodermic needle with no cap.

In photos released by the Victoria Police Department, the knives appear to be kitchen utensils; two have metal handles, two have black plastic handles and another two have wooden handles. They were found about 30 feet from a playground where dozens of children were playing.

VicPD asks that anyone with information call the department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or to make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police did not say if the knives are believed to be connected to the man from the reports.

VicPD

