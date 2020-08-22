Police seize collection of knives, uncapped needle near Victoria playground

Victoria police seized six knives and an uncapped needle near a Quadra Street playground on Aug. 21. (Photo via VicPD)

Knives and an uncapped needle were seized by VicPD near a Quadra Street playground on Friday night.

After receiving reports of a man shouting and behaving in an unusual manner, VicPD officers were at the Crystal Pool in the 2200-block of Quadra Street at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21.

The individual had left by the time police arrived, but while the patrol officers searched the area, they came across six large knives and a hypodermic needle with no cap.

In photos released by the Victoria Police Department, the knives appear to be kitchen utensils; two have metal handles, two have black plastic handles and another two have wooden handles. They were found about 30 feet from a playground where dozens of children were playing.

VicPD asks that anyone with information call the department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or to make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police did not say if the knives are believed to be connected to the man from the reports.

