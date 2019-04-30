Police seize more than $30,000 in drugs in month-long Greater Victoria investigation

The drugs are believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine

More than $30,000 worth of drugs and a vehicle was seized after a month-long investigation with links to organized crime in the Lower Mainland.

In March, investigators from the Victoria Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation into a woman who was allegedly trafficking drugs throughout Greater Victoria.

On April 5 VicPD officers arrested the woman in the 2800-block of Jacklin Road in Langford.

With the assistance of the West Shore RCMP, officers subsequently executed a search warrant and located evidence consistent with drug trafficking including one thousand individually pre-packaged drugs. The drugs are believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine with an approximate street value of $30,000.



