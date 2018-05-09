Service calls spike for VicPD as summer approaches

Officers received 80 calls Monday night, an average more typical for weekends

Victoria Police say service calls have increased after responding to over 80 calls in a 12-hour period on a Monday night. Photo contributed

Victoria Police had their hands full on Monday night, responding to 80 calls between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.

On a similar Monday night just one month prior, on April 2, police only responded to 62 calls for service.

“We typically see an increase as summer time approaches,” said Victoria Police Department media spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford.

He said calls go up as more people spend time outside, especially on weekends after bars close in the downtown core.

However, the calls put out Monday night almost surpassed the 82 calls that police responded to on St. Patrick’s Day, which happened to fall on a Saturday this year.

Calls included everything from fights to robberies and car accidents, as well as several false or abandoned calls.

“It’s stretching our resources thin,” Rutherford said. “That night officers were going call to call to call without any breaks.”

The Victoria Police Department reminds the public to ensure their cellphones are locked, and that kids aren’t playing with phones in order to keep the number of false calls down.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

